PM Shehbaz to visit Quetta tomorrow

PM participate in a tribal jirga aimed at reviewing law and order situation in Balochistan.

Published On: Fri, 30 May 2025 05:15:42 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will reach Quetta on a day-long visit tomorrow (Saturday) to participate in a tribal jirga aimed at reviewing law and order situation in Balochistan.

According to sources, several federal minister will accompany the prime minister during the visit. Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, and members of the Balochistan cabinet are also invited to attend the Jirga.

Members of Balochistan Assembly, politicians and tribal elders are also invited to attend the gathering during which overall situation in Balochistan, including law and order will come under discussion.

Sources also informed that the tribal elders of Balochistan province will be taken into confidence on various issues during jirga.

