Federal Budget expected before mid-June: Irfan Siddiqui

Published On: Fri, 30 May 2025 05:08:59 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, on Thursday said that the Federal budget will be presented before mid-June, and all coalition partners, including the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), will be taken into confidence.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that all allied parties, particularly the PPP, will be thoroughly consulted to ensure the budget reflects national interests.

Answering a question, he said that Pakistan is open to dialogue with India on all issues specifically Kashmir. “India stands isolated diplomatically, he said.

Prime Minister Modi’s narrative has failed, and no one is buying his version internationally,” Senator added.

Highlighting Pakistan’s diplomatic success, he also stated that recent foreign visits by the Prime Minister and other government officials were fruitful, and further diplomatic achievements are expected.

Turning to domestic politics, the senator criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying the party is in disarray with no unified stance or strategy.

“Each PTI leader is speaking a different language. They have lost public support and political relevance,” he concluded.

