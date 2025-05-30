PM Shehbaz lauds security forces for eliminating seven terrorists

PM said that the enemies of Pakistan will never succeed in their evil designs.

DUSHANBE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday lauded the security forces for eliminating seven terrorists during operations against the Khawarij in North Waziristan and Chitral.

The prime minister, who is in Dushanbe on the last leg of his four-nation visit, expressed grief over the martyrdom of Lieutenant Daniyal Ismail, Naib Subedar Kashif Raza, Lance Naik Fiaqat Ali, and Sepoy Muhammad Hameed in the operation.

He prayed for peace for the martyred souls and for patience and strength for their families.

The prime minister affirmed that the sacrifices of the martyrs for the country would not go in vain and that the nefarious designs of the terrorists would be thwarted.

He said that the terrorists would have to pay a heavy price for harming innocent civilians and their properties.

“We will soon eliminate the scourge of terrorism. The enemies of Pakistan will never succeed in their evil designs. The government and the security forces are fully committed to eradicating terrorism from the country,” he added.

