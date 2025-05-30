President pays tribute to security forces for successful operations

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari Thursday paid tribute to the security forces for carrying out two different successful operations against the Indian proxy Fitna al-Khawarij in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He lauded the security forces for killing seven Khawarij in the operations. He paid tribute to four Jawans for embracing martyrdom during the operation in North Waziristan.

He praised the patriotism and bravery of Lieutenant Danial Ismail, Naib Subedar Kashif Raza, Lance Naik Fiaqat Ali and Sepoy Muhammad Hameed.

He commended the brave sons of the nation for sacrificing their lives. He said the brave forces were carrying out successful operations for eliminating the Indian proxy Fitna al-Khawarij.

The President reiterated the resolve to continue operations till complete eradication of terrorism from the country. The whole nation was with the security forces in the war against terrorism, he added.

He prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs in Jannah and for grant of fortitude to the bereaved family members.

