Five die as storm, heavy rain wreak havoc in KP

Rain continues intermittently in Islamabad with district authorities monitoring low-lying areas.

PESAHWER/ MARDAN (Dunya News) – Storm and heavy rains have caused widespread destruction across various cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leaving five people dead and 10 injured.

In Mardan’s Takht Bhai area, a roof collapse killed a woman and her daughter.

In other areas, collapsing walls and roofs injured several people, including three children.

In Mohmand agency’s Safi tehsil, lighting struck in Khanqah Marble Darang, killing two people and injuring one.

Another lighting strike in Attock’s Bahadur Khan Village claimed the life of madrassa student.

Fallen trees dispersed traffic and communication on several roads.

Rescue teams are engaged in relief operations.

Hailstorm were also reported in Swat, threatening standing crops.



