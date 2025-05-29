Imran Khan appoints Aliya Hamza as head of Punjab political committee

Imran Khan was reportedly unhappy with the setup and made it clear that changes must be made

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – PTI founder Imran Khan has raised serious concerns over the newly-formed four member political committee in Punjab.

He has directed the party leadership, through Senator Ali Zafar, to reissue the notification and appoint Aliya Hamza as new head of the committee.

The earlier committee included Salman Akram Raja, Omar Ayub, Ahmed Khan Bachhar, and Usman Akram.

Party leaders had already informed him about the committee’s structure, which he did not approve.

During an informal chat with journalists in jail, Senator Ali Zafar, Ali Imran and Faisal Chaudhary confirmed the decision, saying the message has been sent loud and clear.



