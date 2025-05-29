4 die as passenger coach falls into ravine in Bolan

Published On: Thu, 29 May 2025 16:40:48 PKT

BOLAN (Dunya News) – At least four people were killed and dozens of others sustained injuries after a passenger coach lost control and plunged into a ravine in Bolan's Haji Shahar area, Balochistan.

According to Levies sources, the coach was traveling from Sadiqabad to Quetta when the driver lost control.

The injured passengers have been shifted to a hospital, with several reported to be in critical condition. Women and children are among the injured.

Doctors at Sibi Hospital confirmed that many victims sustained severe injuries, and some are in critical condition but are currently under treatment.

