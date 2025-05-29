Punjab CM Maryam orders fixation of roti price based on new flour rates

She further emphasised that the reduction in flour prices should directly benefit the poor

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Thursday ordered the fixation of new roti (bread) prices in line with the reduced flour rates.

CM Maryam directed that roti prices be lowered across Punjab due to the recent decrease in flour prices.

In her statement, she instructed the Price Control Department to take immediate steps to reduce roti prices. She also ordered strict monitoring of prices for chicken, vegetables, and lentils.

Maryam said that a poor child used to be able to afford chicken once a week, but with rising prices, even that one day has become unaffordable — something she said she will not tolerate. She vowed to bring the price of roti down to a historic low.

She further emphasised that the reduction in flour prices should directly benefit the poor, and that new roti prices will be set proportionally to the flour rate decrease.

