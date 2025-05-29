'Hilal Talks 2025' programme launched under ISPR's supervision

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – An academic and intellectual session titled "Hilal Talks 2025", organised by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of the Pakistan Army, has officially commenced.

A total of 1,950 teachers from various regions of the country are participating in this program. The primary objective of the event is to raise awareness about the tactics and malicious intentions of anti-state elements operating on social media.

The participating educators stated that the special sessions provided them with an opportunity to closely understand the structure, role, and working methods of the Pakistan Army. Prominent academic figures and journalists also shared their views during the event.

It was highlighted during the program that India is conspiring against Pakistan using tactics such as "Fitna al-Khawarij" and "Fitna al-Hindustan."

During the session, Director General ISPR Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary addressed various topics and provided well-reasoned answers to the teachers’ questions, which the participants found extremely beneficial. The teachers stated that these sessions had broadened their intellectual and educational horizons.

Dr. Sundas Mustaqeem, Assistant Professor at NUST, said that experts from various fields were invited to the event, from whom there was a lot to learn.

Dr. Abdul Qudoos Sohaib, Director at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), remarked that the DG ISPR gave a detailed and impactful talk on terrorism, especially concerning Balochistan, and he fully agreed with the DG’s perspective.

Dr. Sareena Ehsan from Kinnaird College for Women stated that the session provided very important information on fifth-generation warfare and the role of social media. M. Nabiullah, Director at Karakoram University, expressed that the army belongs to the people, and today’s interaction with the military helped dispel many misconceptions.

Farah Faisal, Lecturer at the University of Gwadar, said that social media is being used to spread misinformation and fake news. According to Dr. Imtiaz Awan from AJK University, the DG ISPR effectively communicated Pakistan’s narrative during the session.