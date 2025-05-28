PML-N files additional submissions in reserved seats review case

PML-N argued that court's application of Article 187 contradicted established judicial principles

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has filed additional submissions in the Supreme Court regarding the reserved seats review case, challenging the use of Article 187 in the July 12 verdict.

In the submissions, PML-N argued that the court's application of Article 187, which grants the Supreme Court the authority to deliver complete justice, contradicted established judicial principles, especially as the case was still pending.

According to the party, the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) filed an appeal for reserved seats claiming to represent 80 members, yet after the ruling, the party was left with none, as the court’s decision also took back SIC's own members.

The petition emphasised that Article 187 was not an unlimited power and should not have been used on points not formally raised before the court. It further stated that none of SIC’s 80 members appeared before the bench, and reiterated that SIC and PTI cannot be treated as a single political entity.

PML-N has requested the Supreme Court to revisit and revise its July 12 verdict in light of these legal objections.