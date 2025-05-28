Nawaz, Bilawal, others congratulate nation on Youm-e-Takbeer

Pakistan Pakistan Nawaz, Bilawal, others congratulate nation on Youm-e-Takbeer

Nawaz Sharif congratulated the nation on Youm-e-Takbeer

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 28 May 2025 15:40:33 PKT

Lahore, Karachi: (Dunya News) - On the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and other political figures extended congratulations to the nation.

Nawaz Sharif

On the social media platform "X", PML-N President and former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif congratulated the nation on Youm-e-Takbeer.

He said, "No one can look at Pakistan with ill intent. On this day, Allah granted the nation a great victory. May Allah protect Pakistan."

قوم کو یوم تکبیر مبارک — Nawaz Sharif (@NawazSharifMNS) May 28, 2025

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid tribute to the scientists, engineers, armed forces, and visionary political leadership who made Pakistan’s nuclear defense invincible.

He also paid homage to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, saying that despite global pressure and opposition, Bhutto laid the foundation of the nuclear program. "Youm-e-Takbeer is not just a day of pride but a symbol of our nation’s unwavering resolve. We will never compromise on our sovereignty, dignity, or the protection of our future."

پاکستان کے پہلے منتخب وزیرِاعظم شہید ذوالفقار علی بھٹو کی دور اندیشی اور بے مثال جرات نے پاکستان کو ایٹمی طاقت بنانے کا خواب دکھایا اور اس کے لیے عملی بنیاد فراہم کی، جس کی بدولت پاکستان آج سے 27 سال قبل ایک ایٹمی قوت بن کر ابھرا۔ یومِ تکبیر صرف فخر کا دن نہیں بلکہ ہماری قوم کے… pic.twitter.com/cwBpazeY9H — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) May 28, 2025

He added that this day reminds us that a united nation can overcome any challenge. "A nation led by visionary leadership, equipped with scientific excellence and brave armed forces, can shape its own destiny."

Bilawal said that it was Shaheed Bhutto’s foresight and unmatched courage that gave the dream of nuclear capability a concrete base. He added that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, during her tenures, protected and advanced the nuclear program with wisdom and vision. “Our nuclear defense is a trust passed on by these martyrs and a symbol of their unparalleled sacrifices.”

He said, “Our nuclear defense is a strong shield for future generations. We must never forget the struggle and sacrifices behind it.”

Bilawal emphasised that the PPP has always stood — and will continue to stand — for a strong, self-reliant, and secure Pakistan, not only on military grounds but also in economy, democracy, and social justice.

He urged, “Let us on Youm-e-Takbeer renew our commitment to the dreams of our founding leaders. Let’s build a Pakistan that truly reflects peace, progress, and the hopes of its people.”

Chief Minister of Balochistan – Mir Sarfraz Bugti

He said that Youm-e-Takbeer is a day to pay tribute to those who made the country’s defense invincible. “Pakistan’s nuclear capability is a guarantee of power balance in the region.”

He added, “The nuclear tests sent a clear message to enemy forces. Our armed forces and nuclear scientists made history. Youm-e-Takbeer teaches us the lesson of selfless service for national integrity.”

Bugti said that Balochistan has always rejected anti-army propaganda, and Pakistan’s historic victory against India is a triumph for the entire nation and the Muslim Ummah.

Maryam Aurangzeb – Senior Provincial Minister of Punjab

She said, “Alhamdulillah, 27 years have passed since Pakistan became a nuclear power. Congratulations on the historic day of May 28, 1998 — Youm-e-Takbeer.”

She paid tribute to Nawaz Sharif, saying the nation salutes the leader who, despite threats, pressure, temptations, and sanctions, strengthened Pakistan’s defense with courage and determination. “This weapon is for the protection of our homeland, future generations, and to thwart enemy intentions.”

Azma Bukhari – Punjab Information Minister

She called May 28 a golden and historic day in Pakistan’s history. She said Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan a nuclear power by conducting nuclear tests on this day. “Nawaz Sharif had clearly said 'Absolutely Not' to U.S. offers.”

She added that Nawaz Sharif prioritized national sovereignty over global pressure and sanctions. “He made Pakistan’s defense invincible. Today, our armed forces are superior to the enemy. India will never forget May 28 and May 10 — one brother shattered India’s pride, and the other made India bite the dust.”

Hamza Shahbaz Sharif – Former Chief Minister of Punjab

He stated that Youm-e-Takbeer marks the golden day when Pakistan emerged as the first nuclear power in the Muslim world. “With our nuclear capability, Pakistan’s defense became invincible.”

He said, “This honor belongs to PML-N and Nawaz Sharif, who carried out the nuclear tests despite immense global pressure. This day also renews our pledge to always consider national interest in decisions regarding integrity and development.”