If you fire bullets, we'll launch Ghauri missiles, Hafiz Naeem warns Modi

He noted the absence of Dr. AQ Khan’s photo in official Youm-e-Takbeer advertisements

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman issued a strong warning to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that if Modi fires bullets at Pakistan, we will respond with Ghauri missiles.

Speaking at a prayer ceremony at the grave of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan on Youm-e-Takbeer, Hafiz Naeem recalled how India defied international law with its nuclear tests, while Pakistan initially hesitated. He praised former JI leader Qazi Hussain Ahmed for launching a national movement urging nuclear tests.

He stressed that Pakistan’s nuclear program was built so the country could “stand tall” on the global stage, and that Dr. AQ Khan, along with his team, turned Pakistan into a nuclear power with nationwide public support.

Criticising the current government, JI Emir noted the absence of Dr. AQ Khan’s photo in official Youm-e-Takbeer advertisements, replaced instead by pictures of political family members.

Hafiz Naeem further noted, “Despite political differences, the nation stood united to respond to aggression. You took pride in your jets, we shot them down.” He added, “Modi should worry about his own people; 680 million Indians lack proper sanitation.”