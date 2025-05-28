Pakistan, Iran to keep border open for pilgrims

Both countries agreed to improve coordination for border security management

TEHRAN (Dunya News) - Pakistan and Iran have decided to keep the border open round-the-clock for pilgrims.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Iskandar Momeni, during which several decisions were made.

It was agreed during the meeting that the Pakistan-Iran border would remain open 24 hours a day for pilgrims during Arbaeen and Muharramul Haram.

A decision was also made to establish a hotline to facilitate pilgrims and immediately resolve any issues.

Additionally, it was decided that a trilateral conference of the interior ministries of Pakistan, Iran, and Iraq would be held in Mashhad before Arbaeen to discuss matters related to Pakistani pilgrims.

It was also agreed to increase the number of flights for the security and convenience of the pilgrims, and a plan of action for its implementation would be developed soon.

Discussions were held regarding transporting pilgrims to Iran and Iraq via sea routes as well.

The Iranian interior minister stated that the government would provide accommodation and meals in Mashhad for 5,000 Pakistani pilgrims, and special arrangements would be made for pilgrims from the border to Iraq.

Discussions were also held on strengthening Pakistan-Iran relations and enhancing bilateral cooperation in various fields. Talks included increasing collaboration to curb illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug control.

Iran and Pakistan have excellent relations and Pakistan’s security is of utmost importance to Iran, said the minister. He emphasised that serving pilgrims was a religious duty for them.

The issue of Iranian fishermen detained for unintentionally entering Pakistani maritime boundaries was also discussed. At the Iranian counterpart’s request, Minister Mohsin Naqvi assured full cooperation for their release.

