Nuclear tests are guarantee of peaceful and secure Pakistan: CM Maryam

Pakistan Pakistan Nuclear tests are guarantee of peaceful and secure Pakistan: CM Maryam

She said that Pakistan becoming a nuclear power is a source of pride for the entire Muslim Ummah.

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 28 May 2025 10:40:28 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the nuclear tests conducted by Pakistan in 1998 are a guarantee of a peaceful and secure Pakistan.

In her message on Youm-e-Takbeer, she congratulated the people of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah, saying that even after 27 years, the heads of the Pakistani nation remain held high with pride — and will continue to do so. She added that no enemy dares to look at Pakistan with malicious intent.

She said that Pakistan becoming a nuclear power is a source of pride for the entire Muslim Ummah. By the grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan earned the distinction of becoming the first Muslim nuclear power in the world. The foundation of the victory of May 10 was laid on May 28, 1998.

She further said that the echo of the slogan “Takbeer” raised in the mountains of Chagai on May 28 still resonates in the skies of the beloved homeland. The nation is still grateful to the leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N), Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The CM added that whenever the enemy received a befitting response, it was during the tenure of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) government.

