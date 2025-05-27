PTI demands swift justice for founder embroiled in 'fabricated' cases

Barrister Gohar says justice must not only be done but also be seen to be done

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have demanded fair and timely justice for its founder, alleging all the cases against him are fake and politically driven.

Speaking outside the Islamabad High Court, Barrister Gohar Ali emphasised that justice must not only be done but also be seen to be done.

He said that while Nawaz Sharif was granted bail within weeks, PTI’s founder was still waiting for relief after months behind the bars.

“The law should not be used as a personal tool,” said KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who accused the government of make a mockery of the Constitution.

PTI founder‘s sister Aleema Khan stated, “We fear no one but Allah. Our brother has vowed not to bow before injustice.”

She added that the judiciary should not be pressurised from behind the scenes and it should deliver prompt decision.



