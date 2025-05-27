Bilawal condemns violence against protesters in Peshawar

Says the scope of 'Save the Province' movement will now expand to every street

Tue, 27 May 2025 14:42:53 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has condemned the violence against party workers protesting in Peshawar.

He warned that the scope of "Save the Province" movement will now expand to every street and alley of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and that the PTI's government will not be able to stop it.

According to sources, Bilawal Bhutto had a telephonic conversation with PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, during which he inquired about the violence against participants in the PPP rally and appreciated the efforts to organise the event.

The PPP chairman stated that the KP government resorted to tear gas shelling out of fear of the PPP's peaceful protest. He warned that the provincial government’s confrontational strategy with the people would prove costly.

He further said the violence by the KP government against the public already suffering from corruption, lawlessness, and unemployment was condemnable.

He reiterated that the scope of the movement would now be expanded to every nook and corner of KP.