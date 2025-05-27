Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Imam Raza's shrine in Iran

The minister offered prayers, toured various sections of the shrine

Updated On: Tue, 27 May 2025 12:21:09 PKT

MASHHAD (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has arrived in Iran and visited the holy shrine of Imam Reza (A.S.) in Mashhad.

Upon arrival at Mashhad International Airport, Naqvi received a warm welcome from Khorasan Governor General Ghulam Hossein Mozaffari.

During his visit, the minister offered prayers, toured various sections of the shrine, and prayed for peace, prosperity, and regional stability.

Expressing gratitude, Mohsin Naqvi thanked the Iranian government for making special arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims, and expressed hope for enhanced collaboration between Pakistan and Iran to further improve facilities for pilgrims.