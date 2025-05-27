Dialogue only option for PTI to resolve political issues: Sanaullah

Pakistan Pakistan Dialogue only option for PTI to resolve political issues: Sanaullah

Rana Sanaullah said that PML-N had offered talks to PTI members but they refused to move forward.

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 27 May 2025 04:50:54 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that dialogue was the only option for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to resolve political issues.

Rana Sanaullah said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had offered talks to PTI members but they refused to move forward. The Prime Minister on the floor of the house had also offered talks to PTI but we didn’t receive positive reply from the PTI leaders, he added.

He said that PTI would lose credibility after launching any protest movement against the institutions. The nation, government and the Pakistan armed forces had achieved great success after winning the war with India, he said.

Rana Sanaullah asked the PTI members to work for the development of the country and avoid playing politics of agitation.

