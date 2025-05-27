President condoles demise of Kamal Azfar

Published On: Tue, 27 May 2025 03:29:18 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former governor Sindh Kamaluddin Azfar. He condoled with the family of Kamaluddin Azfar.

He paid tribute to the political services of the late politician, saying that he was an asset for Pakistan People’s Party, adding Kamal contributed greatly for the province of Sindh and Pakistan People’s Party.

He prayed for the elevation of ranks of Kamaluddin Azfar in Jannah and for grant of fortitude to the bereaved family.

