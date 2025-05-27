Two killed in road accident in Khushab

Pakistan Pakistan Two killed in road accident in Khushab

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 27 May 2025 03:25:42 PKT

KHUSHAB (Dunya News) – At least two youngsters were killed in road accident in a village near Khushab, a city in Punjab province, on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Nalli area near Khushab where two motorcycles collided head-on due to over-speeding, killing two youngsters on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. Police sources informed that the dead bodies were later handed over to their heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.

