Gas leak at factory claims four lives in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA (Dunya News) – An accident took place at a private factory in Khanpur where a toxic gas leak killed four workers and left five others seriously ill.

According to rescue sources, the gas spread while workers were cleaning a pulp tank inside the Flying Paper Mill.

Three workers passed away on the spot, while others were rushed to DHO Hospital.

One more worker later breathed his last, raising the death toll to four. The deceased were identified as Abbas (40), Bilal (19) and Ali Haider (30).

Authorities have launched an investigation to get to the bottom of the matter.