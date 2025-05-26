Pakistan willing to hold talks with India for regional peace: PM Shehbaz

Iranian President Pezeshkian welcomes PM Shehbaz

TEHRAN (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan's readiness to engage in dialogue with India to resolve longstanding issues, including the Kashmir dispute and water-related concerns.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran, he expressed happiness over his visit, calling Iran Pakistan’s second home.

He said his discussions with the Iranian president were constructive and focused on strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in trade, investment, and other sectors. Both the leaders agreed to expand cooperation in multiple areas, highlighting the deep historical, religious, and cultural bonds between the two nations.

PM Shehbaz thanked President Pezeshkian for his sentiments towards the people of Pakistan and acknowledged the Iranian president’s concerns over regional tensions. He praised Pakistan’s armed forces for responding boldly to aggression and emphasized Pakistan's peaceful stance, stating the country seeks resolution of all issues, including Kashmir, through dialogue—but warned that any aggression would be met with a strong response.

He also addressed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, describing the situation as deeply alarming, with over 50,000 people reportedly killed. He urged the international community to ensure an immediate and lasting ceasefire.

Iranian President’s remarks

President Pezeshkian welcomed PM Shehbaz, emphasizing the decades-long cultural and historical relations between the two countries. He noted that both nations share common stances on global platforms like the OIC and discussed cooperation in fields including economy and international relations.

He stressed the importance of close counterterrorism coordination in border areas and welcomed the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, noting that regional development hinges on peace. He reaffirmed strong support for the Palestinian cause and criticized global silence on the genocide in Gaza.

President Pezeshkian expressed hope that PM Shehbaz Sharif’s visit would yield promising outcomes for bilateral cooperation.

PM given guard of honour at Iran's Sa'adabad Palace

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday was given a guard of honour at Saadabad Palace of Iran where he arrived to hold meeting with President of Iran Dr Masoud Pezeshkian.

As the prime minister arrived at the Palace, he was warmly received by President Pezeshkian.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Iran were played as the prime minister stood at the salute dias.

The smartly turned out contingent of the Iranian armed forces presented the guard of honor which the prime minister reviewed along with the President Pezeshkian.

Later, both the dignitaries introduced their respective delegations to each other before proceeding to their meeting.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Tehran on a two-day visit to Iran.

Upon arrival at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran, Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghaddam, Pakistani Ambassador to Iran Mudassar Tipu and senior diplomatic officials welcomed the Prime Minister and his delegation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi are accompanying the Prime Minister.