Govt to set ground rules for solar panel installation

Pakistan Pakistan Govt to set ground rules for solar panel installation

The goal is to avoid loss of life and property while promoting safe energy practices

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 26 May 2025 18:32:01 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – In light of recent storm-related accidents, the Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has decided to lay down proper rules and guidelines for solar panel installation.

According to PDMA DG Irfan Ali Kathia, around 70 per cent of recent storm accidents were linked to poorly installed solar panels.

Many were set up on open roofs or frames without safety measures and came crashing down during high winds.

A formal letter has been sent to the Energy Department, Local Government, and all commissioners.

The PDMA has stressed the need for certified and standard installation.

They have also called for detailed inspections of existing panels and urged the formation of SOPs to check, repair and ensure safety.

Read also: Death toll rises as severe storm, rain lash parts of Punjab

The goal is to avoid loss of life and property while promoting safe energy practices.

