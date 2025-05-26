LHC seeks action against begging mafia

Court also ordered full implementation of the Anti-Begging Act

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered full implementation of the Anti-Begging Act and issued directives to develop a mobile application to take action against the begging mafia.

During a hearing on the enforcement of the Anti-Begging Act, Punjab’s Secretary Home, Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, presented a report to the Lahore High Court.

The court also instructed that the rehabilitation centers established for beggars be made functional, and legal action be taken against those who force children into begging.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the report submitted by the Home Secretary, the court directed that a revised report be submitted after implementing the court’s orders.

The hearing was then adjourned for three months, with the court asking for a follow-up report.