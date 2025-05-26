PMD predicts heavy rain, storms till May 31

A new weather system is set to roll into the upper parts of the country from May 28.

Mon, 26 May 2025 16:46:54 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Metrological Department has forecast heavy rain, thunderstorm and strong winds starting tomorrow evening, lasting till May 31.

Rain is expected in Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Meanwhile, melting glaciers are causing water levels to rise steadily in Tarbela Dam, now 71 feet above the dead level.

Across the border, India is also being battered by heavy rains, with Delhi Airport talking a hit due to flooding.