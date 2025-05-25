CM Maryam Nawaz expresses grief over casualties from storm in Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in various incidents caused by strong winds and heavy rainfall across the province.

In her statement, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and directed authorities to provide the best possible medical care to the injured.

She instructed Rescue 1122, PDMA, and district administrations to accelerate relief and restoration efforts, and ordered the PDMA to submit a detailed report on the damages.

Maryam Nawaz emphasised that the Punjab government stands with the affected families in this time of grief and is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of citizens amid severe weather conditions.