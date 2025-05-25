Death toll rises to eight in Khuzdar school bus attack

The deaths of the two children raised the death toll to eight

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Two more students, Sheema Ibrahim and Muskan, succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment after a terrorist attack on a school bus in Khuzdar.

The deaths of the two children raised the death toll to eight, security sources confirmed.

The students were victims of a suicide attack orchestrated by Indian-backed terrorists. Among the martyrs are seven girls and one boy, including Sania Soomro, Hifza Kausar, Esha Saleem, Haider, Malaika, and Sehr Saleem.

Security officials stated that the cowardly attack was planned on Indian soil, holding the Indian state and its proxies responsible for shedding the blood of innocent schoolchildren.

On May 21, a blast targeted a school bus near Zero Point on the National Highway in Khuzdar. It resulted in the tragic deaths of seven children and a teacher, and left 34 others injured.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the school bus was destroyed in the blast. A total of 38 injured children were rushed to CMH Khuzdar for emergency medical treatment.

Police officials said the blast caused significant damage to the vehicle.

Meanwhile, a case regarding the terrorist attack on the school bus was also registered at the CTD police station in Khuzdar.

The FIR, filed by the police, includes charges of murder, attempted murder, and terrorism.