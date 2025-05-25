Saad becomes first Pakistani to climb Mt Everest from difficult north side

(Web Desk) - Saad Bin Munawar has made history by becoming the first Pakistani to climb Mount Everest (Mt Everest) (8,848.86 meters) from the difficult North Side.

This is a major achievement that puts him among the world’s top climbers.

Saad is a well-known adventurer, climber, and author. He has inspired many in Pakistan’s outdoor and climbing community. Before this, he was also the first Pakistani to climb Mount Aconcagua, the highest mountain outside Asia.

On May 24, Saad reached the top of Everest with a team led by Imagine Nepal, after a one-day delay due to bad weather.

He was part of a group of nine climbers, including famous mountaineers like Dawa Gyalje Sherpa, who completed his 14th climb of a peak over 8,000 meters, as well as other international climbers and Sherpas.

This climb is a big personal win for Saad and a proud moment for Pakistan. The Alpine Club of Pakistan and many others have congratulated him for this historic success.

Munawar’s official Facebook account confirmed the feat, writing that he “raised the green flag at the summit of [the] highest peak in the world”.

“This is the first time that a Pakistani has summited Mt Everest from the north side,” the post added. “Saad has safely descended back to Camp 3 for the night. Requesting prayers for safe descent back to the base camp during the next days.”

According to climbers, the route to summit Everest’s northern face starts in Tibet, a different route from most mountaineers who ascend from the Nepalese side.