Two Wapda linemen receive burns while repairing faults

They were admitted to hospital

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Two Wapda officials received burns while working on a kV transmission line in Babu Sabu, near motorway, Dunya News reported here on Saturday night.

The injured Wapda workers were identifies as Abdul Samad and Abdul Sattar. They were rushed to Lahore Jinnah Hospital.

According to Rescue 1122, two Wapda officials received electric shocks and burns when they were working on a transmission line.

Having being alerted, a team of Rescue 1122 and emergency vehicles rushed to the site and started rescue operation, with first aid to the injured officials, later they were shifted to hospital, rescue sources said, adding the workers received minor burns.

