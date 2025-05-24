Man, his three children killed as speeding trailer crushes motorcycle in Okara

Pakistan Pakistan Man, his three children killed as speeding trailer crushes motorcycle in Okara

Eyewitnesses said the accident happened due to the trailer driver's negligence

Follow on Published On: Sat, 24 May 2025 11:38:19 PKT

OKARA (Dunya News) – A man and his three children were killed after a speeding trailer rain over a motorcycle in Okara district of Punjab.

The horrifying accident took place on Multan Road near a private College when the father was on his way to drop his children off at school.

The victims were identified as Muhammad Nadeem and his children—10-year-old Aryan, 8-year-old Ayan, and 6-year-old Ayeza.

Eyewitnesses said the accident happened due to the trailer driver's overspeeding and negligence.

The driver fled the scene after the incident. Police have taken the trailer into custody, while rescue teams and law enforcement reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital.

