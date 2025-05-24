Deportees to face passport cancellation, other restrictions under new policy

Pakistan Pakistan Deportees to face passport cancellation, other restrictions under new policy

Naqvi formed a committee under the leadership of the federal interior secretary

Follow on Published On: Sat, 24 May 2025 11:21:44 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Federal Ministry of Interior on Saturday decided to register FIRs and revoke the passports of individuals deported from foreign countries.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Under the new policy, deportees will not only face FIRs but also have their passports canceled. Additionally, they will be placed on the Passport Control List (PCL) for a period of five years.

To further strengthen and refine passport regulations, Minister Naqvi formed a committee under the leadership of the federal interior secretary.

Naqvi emphasised that deported individuals were causing embarrassment to Pakistan at the international level and will no longer be given any concessions.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, the interior Secretary, DG FIA, and DG Passports.

