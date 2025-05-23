Three terrorists killed in CTD operation in Mianwali

MIANWALI (Web Desk) – Three wanted terrorists were gunned down during an exchange of fire with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Mianwali, while six others escaped.

A CTD spokesperson stated that a gunfight erupted when security forces launched an operation to capture suspected militants. As the team came under heavy fire, they retaliated, killing three terrorists on the spot. However, six accomplices managed to flee the scene.

The spokesperson confirmed the recovery of weapons, including rifles, three hand grenades, ammunition, and other explosive materials from the location.

A follow-up search operation is underway to locate the fleeing suspects, while efforts are ongoing to verify the identities of those killed.

On April 23, 2025, militants targeted a wildlife park near Karam Bridge in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The attackers had planted an improvised explosive device that detonated, damaging the park’s office and destroying its contents. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Police are investigating the incident.

