LHC orders all service stations in Punjab to install water recycling plants

Justice Shahid Karim passed the ruling while hearing petitions to curb smog

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court has ordered all service stations across Punjab to set up water recycling plants without delay. The court directed all Deputy Commission to carry out the order at once.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the ruling while hearing petitions to curb smog.

He expressed concern over the closure of Kasur’s water plant, saying it is causing serious health problem for residents especially newborns.

The court also praised CBD’s step to store rainwater for road claiming and plant watering, calling it “a step in the right direction.” Meanwhile, the Environment Department informed the court that strict action was being taken against crop burning along the motorway.

Later, the hearing was adjourned until next Friday.

