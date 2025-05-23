PM Shehbaz inaugurates Jinnah Square Murree Road underpass in Islamabad

Interior minister highlighted government's ongoing efforts to beautify the federal capital

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has inaugurated the Jinnah Square Murree Road Underpass project, aiming to ensure hassle-free travel for commuters.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony in Islamabad on Friday, he praised Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the project's contractor, and the entire team of the Capital Development Authority for completing the project in a record time of just 35 days.

Speaking on the occasion, the interior minister highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to beautify the federal capital, including improvements to street lighting.

He also mentioned plans for the widening of the bridge at Faizabad Chowk and solutions to ease traffic congestion at Shaheen Chowk and Kashmir Chowk.

