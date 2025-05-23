People of Azad Kashmir stand behind armed forces: Muqam

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON Engineer Amir Muqam on Thursday said that the people of Azad Kashmir stand united with armed forces to defend country against any aggression.

Addressing a ceremony in Muzaffarabad, Amir Muqam said that Pakistan has given a befitting response to India’s recent unprovoked aggression, effectively thwarting the “nefarious designs of the enemy.

Amir Muqam said that Indian aggression has damaged homes in Azad Kashmir and added that the people of Kashmir and Pakistan are united against the Indian aggression.

Amir Muqam further said that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shattered the enemy's false arrogance by shooting down Indian planes.

