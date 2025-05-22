May 9 violence was no less than act of enemy: CM Maryam

Says many misled youth are in jails and warned against becoming tools of unrest

SARGODHA (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said the event of May 9 was no less damaging than the actions of Pakistan’s enemies.

Speaking at a scholarships and laptop distribution ceremony at the University of Sargodha, she criticised those who attacked military installations, saying the violence harmed the country more than the foreign enemy could.

Maryam urged students to protect their minds from ‘political viruses’ like they protected their laptops from computer viruses.

She said many misled youth are in jails and warned against becoming tools of unrest.

“Our young soldiers, whose uniform were disrespected, have made Pakistan proud,” she added. She called the youth the true strength of the nation and stressed that Pakistan’s future is in strong, safe hands.

Taking a jab at opponents, she said, “Those who once put us in death cell are nowhere today and we are standing tall."