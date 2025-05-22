Defence budget must be doubled to counter India: Faisal Vawda

Says nation is in safe hands

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Independent Senator Faisal Vawda on Thursday proposed reducing the development budget and increasing the defence budget.

While speaking during a Senate session, Senator Vawda said that "we will have to tighten our belts and increase the defence budget; instead of focusing on development projects, our attention must now shift toward defence."

He further said that it was the need of the hour to double the salaries of Pakistan’s armed forces and that serious investment was required in strategies to counter India.

He stressed that only after bringing the conflict with India to a logical conclusion should we think about development.

He added that "we are in safe hands and the nation is united — now the question is how to double or triple the budget."

