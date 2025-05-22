Eidul Azha likely on June 7 in Pakistan, say astronomers

Experts believe the moon is unlikely to be visible on that date as it will still be too young

Thu, 22 May 2025 12:39:16 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Astronomers have predicted that Eidul Azha is likely to fall on Saturday, June 7, 2025, in Pakistan.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is scheduled to meet on May 27 (Tuesday) to sight the Zul-Hijjah moon.

However, experts believe the moon is unlikely to be visible on May 27 as it will still be in an early phase of its cycle.

According to Professor Dr. Muhammad Javed Iqbal, the moon is expected to be born on the morning of May 27 at 8:02 am, and by sunset at 7:14 pm, it will only be 11 hours and 13 minutes old that is short of the minimum visibility threshold of 16 to 18 hours.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted mostly clear skies, but due to the moon’s insufficient age, visibility is not expected.

Based on astronomical calculations, experts suggest there is a strong possibility that Eidul Azha will be celebrated on June 7 in Pakistan.