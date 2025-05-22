Babusar Top reopens for traffic after six-month closure

Passengers traveling to and from Gilgit-Baltistan can now use the Naran route

Updated On: Thu, 22 May 2025 10:18:33 PKT

BALAKOT (Dunya News) - The scenic tourist destination Babusar Top has been reopened for all types of traffic after a six-month closure due to heavy snowfall.

According to the National Highway Authority (NHA), passengers traveling to and from Gilgit-Baltistan can now use the Naran route. The road was restored after clearing more than six glaciers using heavy machinery.

Officials stated that the reopening has led to a significant influx of tourists. All police checkpoints along the Babusar highway have also been reactivated to ensure smooth travel and safety.

Tourists can now once again enjoy the breathtaking snowy landscapes while exploring the northern regions.

Meanwhile, travelers are strongly advised to follow the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s travel advisories for safe journeys.

It is worth noting that Babusar Top had remained closed for half a year due to extreme weather and heavy snowfall.