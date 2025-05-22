UK condemns terrorist attack on school bus in Khuzdar



ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The UK has condemned the horrendous attack on a school bus in Khuzdar on Wednesday.

British High Commissioner in Islamabad, Jane Marriott, in a statement on X said that the UK strongly condemns the cowardly terrorist attack on a children's van in Khuzdar.

British High Commissioner Jane Merritt said that she was deeply saddened and dismayed by the martyrdom of children and the targeting of children.

Our sympathies are with the bereaved families and those affected and we strongly condemn all forms of terrorism, she said.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives, including the unconscionable targeting of children.

Our thoughts are with the families and all those affected. We condemn terrorism in all its forms, the statement said.