UNICEF condemns Khuzdar school bus bombing

Published On: Wed, 21 May 2025 21:56:16 PKT

(Web Desk) – The United Nations Children’s Fund has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Khuzdar, Balochistan, which claimed five lives, including three children.

In a statement, Chief of Advocacy and Communication for UNICEF Pakistan Karen Reidy expressed deep sorrow and demanded urgent action to protect children.

She stressed the need to end such violence and reiterated that children must never be targets in any conflict or act of aggression.

Earlier, a blast targeting a school bus near Zero Point on the National Highway in Khuzdar has resulted in the tragic deaths of three children and two teachers, and left 38 others injured.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the school bus was destroyed in the blast. A total of 38 injured children were rushed to CMH Khuzdar for emergency medical treatment.

Police officials said the blast caused significant damage to the vehicle. Law enforcement and security personnel have reached the site and launched a search operation in the area. Authorities assured that further details will be shared with the media as they become available.

