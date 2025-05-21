Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on May 27 for sighting of Zilhaj crescent

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will preside over the meeting

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has been called on May 27 for sighting the crescent of Zilhaj in Pakistan.

According to reports, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad will preside over the meeting in Islamabad’s Kohsar Block.

Similarly, zonal committees will also hold meetings in various cities, including Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar on the same day.

The zonal committees will submit reports to the central committee upon receiving testimonies regarding the sighting of the crescent.

The meeting will be attended by experts from the Pakistan Meteorological Department, representatives from the government, and members of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Earlier, an astronomer predicted that the Zilhaj crescent will be sighted on May 28, and Eidul Azha will fall on June 7.

