Pakistan, Taliban agree to deepen diplomatic engagements in Beijing

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan, Taliban agree to deepen diplomatic engagements in Beijing

Both countries showed satisfaction over CPEC Phase-II and discussed extending it to Afghanistan

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 21 May 2025 17:30:29 PKT

BEIJING (Dunya News) – Pakistan and the Taliban-led Afghan government have agreed to strengthen diplomatic ties, expand trade, and enhance cooperation in security.

The understanding was reached during a meeting in Beijing between Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Afghanistan’s interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

According to the Foreign Office, both sides agreed to work together for mutual benefit and regional peace.

Dar’s visit to China was his first after the successful Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, launched in response to India’s cowardly attack.

Before meeting Muttaqi, Dar held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, discussing bilateral ties and the South Asia regional situation.

Read alos: China-Afghanistan-Pakistan agree on further deepening of trilateral relations

Dar thanked China for supporting Pakistan’s sovereignty and assured continued backing for China’s core interests, including Taiwan.

Both countries showed satisfaction over CPEC Phase-II and discussed extending it to Afghanistan.

They also agreed to boost cooperation in agriculture, investment, and industry while keeping diplomatic and regional coordination on track.

