Pakistan, India nuclear war will have dire consequences: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Wednesday a nuclear war between India and Pakistan would have dire consequences for the region and beyond.

Bilawal uttered these words before heading a delegation, comprising Senator Sherry Rehman, Dr Musadik Malik, Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Hina Rabbani Khar, Faisal Sabzwari, Tehmina Janjua, and Jalil Abbas Jilani to world capitals to expose Indian propaganda.

Speaking to media at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said the delegation received initial briefing at the Foreign Office on the ceasefire, Kashmir, terrorism and the “attack” on the Indus Waters Treaty.

He said these briefings would be held for next few days and the delegation would visit several countries to present Pakistan’s stance and desire for peace.

He said Pakistan wanted peace in the region which could be achieved by addressing key issues such as the Kashmir dispute and terrorism.

He said the “new normal” India was seeking was not in its favour either.

“We have seen how after a terrorist attack, both countries can come close to a nuclear war,” he added.

He underscored the need to hold dialogue and find an answer to terrorism. He said the people of both countries sought peace but it’s not possible until Kashmir, terrorism, and water issues remained unresolved.

He expressed concern over India’s weaponisation of water and highlighted the need for Pakistan to inform the world about it.

Earlier, Bilawal said on his X account that he was appointed by the prime minister to “lead a delegation to present Pakistan’s case for peace on the international stage”.

“I am honoured to accept this responsibility and remain committed to serving Pakistan in these challenging times,” he wrote.

On the other hand, the Indian government also announced that seven all-party delegations would visit key partner countries.