Two cops martyred in terrorist attack on Bannu police checkpost

Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack

Published On: Wed, 21 May 2025 12:41:51 PKT

BANNU (Dunya News) – Two policemen were martyred and another injured in a terrorist attack on a checkpost in New Sabzi Mandi area of Bannu.

Police said the terrorists first blew up the main door of the checkpost using explosive material before storming into it.

The assailants later opened fire, claiming lives of two personnel.

The explosion was powerful enough that electricity transformer collapsed disrupting the power supply to the area.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the police checkpoint in Bannu, and paid tribute to the two martyred police officers.

He expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathy with the families of the martyrs and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured officer.

“Our full sympathies lie with the families of the martyrs, and we salute the sacrifice of the martyred police personnel,” he said.

Mohsin Naqvi added that the brave officers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have made unparalleled sacrifices in the war against terrorism, and the KP Police continues to play a frontline role in this fight.

