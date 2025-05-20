Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar urges political parties to resolve issues through dialogue

Urges end of political chaos and says the prime minister has rightly given credit to Army Chief

Tue, 20 May 2025 23:21:38 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former MNA Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has called on all political leaders to sit down and sort out the country’s growing problems through dialogue.

Speaking to Dunya News’ programme ‘On the Front’, he said it’s too early to say the conflict is over, through Pakistan’s armed forces gave India a strong response.

Khokhar praise the Pakistan Air Force for shooting down Indian jets and stressed that political instability has cost ordinary Pakistanis dearly.

He urged the end of political chaos and said the prime minister has rightly given credit to Army Chief.

Answering a question, Khokhar added that the current government lacks public support.

He emphasized that it was high time the government focused on healthcare and education as people are bearing the brunt of poor governance.

