Political, military leaders felicitate COAS Asim Munir on elevation

President, prime minister, federal ministers and top military officials have praised promotion

Tue, 20 May 2025 19:40:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Gen Syed Asim Munir has been promoted to the rank of Field Marshal, drawing widespread greetings from Pakistan’s top politicians and military leaders.

The president, prime minister, federal ministers and top military officials, including the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, have praised the promotion.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq welcomed the cabinet’s decision and said this promotion would boost the morale of the armed forces.

He praised Gen Munir’s courage and leadership, especially highlighting his success in Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

Sadiq also paid tribute to the nation’s martyrs, calling them real champion of Pakistan.

He said the armed forces had made the country’s name shine bright on the world stage through their professionalism.