Pakistan Pakistan Youm-e-Takbeer: Govt declares public holiday on May 28

Pakistan conducted nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, in the Chagai region of Balochistan

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 20 May 2025 15:01:24 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government has declared a public holiday on account of Youm-e-Takbeer, which is observed on May 28 every year to commemorate historic nuclear tests at Chagai in 1998.

The establishment division has issued a notification in this regard.

A day earlier, the Sindh government has announced a holiday on May 28 in observance of Youm-e-Takbeer.

According to the Sindh government, all provincial offices, including local councils and other government departments, will remain closed on May 28.

It is worth noting that the Pakistan Stock Exchange has also declared a public holiday on May 28, with the Chief Market Operations Officer issuing the official notification.

Pakistan conducted nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, in the Chagai region of Balochistan, in response to India's nuclear tests.

Following these tests 27 years ago, Pakistan became the first nuclear power in the Muslim world and the seventh in the world.