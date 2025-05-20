Senate passes Child Marriage Bill unanimously despite opposition walkout

PPP's Sherry says many girls become mothers at 16 and often die during childbirth

ISALMABAD (Dunya News) – The Sanate unanimously passed a bill to prevent child marriages, despite strong opposition and a walkout by JUI-F senators.

The bill, presented by PPP Senator Sherry Rehman, aims to set the legal marriage age at 18.

She said many girls becomes mothers at 16 and often die during childbirth.

JUI-F senator called the bill un-Islamic and demanded it be sent to Council of Islamic Ideology.

Some senators said the bill clashed with cultural and religious values.

However, supporters argued the bill was already approved by the council and had been in place in Sindh for over a decade without issue.

Senator Nasima Ehasn shared her personal story of being married at 13, warning of harm of the early marriage.

Despite the heated debate, the bill was passed without a hitch, as the opposing party left the house.

The session was later adjourned until Thursday at 10:30am.