Mohsin Naqvi calls for strengthening Pak-Qatar bilateral ties

Pakistan Pakistan Mohsin Naqvi calls for strengthening Pak-Qatar bilateral ties

Interior Minister met the Qatari ambassador in Islamabad

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 19 May 2025 23:54:35 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met the Qatari Ambassador Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater in Islamabad on Monday.

During the meeting, discussions were held on bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest.

Mohsin Naqvi said that Pakistan has always been an advocate of peace and desires sustainable peace in the region.

He said that his recent visit to Qatar was highly successful.

“There was a mutual agreement to enhance bilateral cooperation during my meetings with the Qatari leadership,” said Naqvi.

He highlighted that in-depth discussions were held on counter-narcotics, counter-terrorism, security cooperation and training programs.

Also Read: Qatar offers role to de-escalate Pakistan-India tension

The interior minister emphasized that strengthening cooperation with Qatar in all sectors is a priority of Pakistan.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a telephonic conversation with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and discussed evolving developments in South Asia.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the Qatari emir for supporting Pakistan in difficult times.

While referring to recent developments in South Asia, the prime minister stated that Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and underscored the nation’s sacrifices in the war against terror.

The prime minister expressed serious concerns over India’s weaponization of the waters of the Indus Basin, which he deemed as unacceptable, while emphasizing that water was the lifeline of the 240 million people of Pakistan.